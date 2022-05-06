Govt decides to inspect Imran Khan's assets, income

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Reuters/File

Federal govt decides to inspect assets and income of Imran Khan.

Govt decides to get bank account details of four PTI Central Secretariat employees, per sources.

Sources say govt is seeking record of PTI foreign funding from 2013 to 2022.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has planned to inspect the assets and income of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and get the account details of four other party employees, The News reported, citing sources.

According to the sources, the government has decided to get the bank account details of Tahir Iqbal, Mohammad Noman Afzal, Mohammad Arshad and Mohammad Rafique — who are the employees of the PTI Central Secretariat.

"Records of huge sums of money coming into the private accounts of four PTI employees are being sought from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)," said the sources, adding that arrests will also be made in the light of the evidence.

According to government sources, the record of PTI foreign funding from 2013 to 2022 is also being sought.



The sources further revealed that forensic examination of records will be carried out by independent auditors while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will take action by obtaining records at their respective levels.



It has been decided by the government to write a letter to the international financial institutions for the record of PTI and Imran Khan’s international bank accounts, per the government sources.

According to the government sources, a data exchange agreement was reached during the tenure of former finance minister Ishaq Dar under which action will be taken. Under the agreement, the FBR has the legal authority to take records from foreign banks.

Sources also said that records of other foreign bank accounts including the US, UK, Canada, Norway, Finland, New Zealand and Australia will be obtained, adding that the federal government has also decided to scrutinise Imran Khan’s statements and income.