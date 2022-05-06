 
pakistan
Friday May 06 2022
By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Govt decides to inspect Imran Khan's assets, income

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

Friday May 06, 2022

PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Reuters/File
PTI Chairman Imran Khan. — Reuters/File 

  • Federal govt decides to inspect assets and income of Imran Khan.
  • Govt decides to get bank account details of four PTI Central Secretariat employees, per sources. 
  • Sources say govt is seeking record of PTI foreign funding from 2013 to 2022.

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has planned to inspect the assets and income of PTI Chairman Imran Khan and get the account details of four other party employees, The News reported, citing sources. 

According to the sources, the government has decided to get the bank account details of Tahir Iqbal, Mohammad Noman Afzal, Mohammad Arshad and Mohammad Rafique — who are the employees of the PTI Central Secretariat.

"Records of huge sums of money coming into the private accounts of four PTI employees are being sought from the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP)," said the sources, adding that arrests will also be made in the light of the evidence.

According to government sources, the record of PTI foreign funding from 2013 to 2022 is also being sought.

Also read: 'Govt to form commission to probe alleged foreign conspiracy'

The sources further revealed that forensic examination of records will be carried out by independent auditors while the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) will take action by obtaining records at their respective levels.

It has been decided by the government to write a letter to the international financial institutions for the record of PTI and Imran Khan’s international bank accounts, per the government sources.

Also read: Case against Farah Khan totally wrong, says Imran Khan

According to the government sources, a data exchange agreement was reached during the tenure of former finance minister Ishaq Dar under which action will be taken. Under the agreement, the FBR has the legal authority to take records from foreign banks.

Sources also said that records of other foreign bank accounts including the US, UK, Canada, Norway, Finland, New Zealand and Australia will be obtained, adding that the federal government has also decided to scrutinise Imran Khan’s statements and income.

More From Pakistan:

Behind the veil: The double life of Pakistani rapper Eva B

Behind the veil: The double life of Pakistani rapper Eva B
What led to Imran Khan's differences with Aleem Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen?

What led to Imran Khan's differences with Aleem Khan, Jahangir Khan Tareen?
Shahid Afridi denies allegations by Danish Kaneria, says he wants cheap fame

Shahid Afridi denies allegations by Danish Kaneria, says he wants cheap fame

Driver who hit Shahbaz Gill on motorway arrested

Driver who hit Shahbaz Gill on motorway arrested
Eid holidays: Seven die, 39 sustain injuries in road accidents

Eid holidays: Seven die, 39 sustain injuries in road accidents

Sharifs preparing to launch character assassination drive against me: Imran Khan

Sharifs preparing to launch character assassination drive against me: Imran Khan
Hammad Azhar recommends buying oil from Russia

Hammad Azhar recommends buying oil from Russia
Pakistan rejects report of so-called 'delimitation commission' for IoK

Pakistan rejects report of so-called 'delimitation commission' for IoK
PTI MNA from Karachi's Lyari quits politics

PTI MNA from Karachi's Lyari quits politics
Two women killed by brothers in name of honour

Two women killed by brothers in name of honour
PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry into Shahbaz Gill's car accident

PM Shehbaz Sharif orders inquiry into Shahbaz Gill's car accident
Govt to hold summit for reviewing new curriculum: Ahsan Iqbal

Govt to hold summit for reviewing new curriculum: Ahsan Iqbal

Latest

view all