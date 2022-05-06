 
entertainment
Friday May 06 2022
Johnny Depp threatened to kill Amber Heard 'after pounding her head'?

Johnny Depp threatened to kill Amber Heard ‘after pounding her head’?

Amber Heard has just accused Johnny Depp of threatening to kill her right in the middle of a fight where she got “pounded in the back of the head.”

This allegation has been made by the Aquaman actor during her Thursday testimony in the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

She was quoted telling the judge and jury, “I was trying to hit him off me,” but “He was just pummeling me.”

“I just remember the sound of Johnny’s voice he got next to my ear, and he was screaming over and over and over again.”

“I just could hear myself scream until I couldn’t hear myself anymore. I could just hear him say that ‘he was going to kill me.”

At the time, Ms Heard alleges, Depp sounded “almost crying” and “sounded like an animal in pain.”

Before concluding she also added, “I thought, ‘This is how I die. He’s gonna kill me now'. I couldn’t breathe. I remember trying to scream, and I couldn’t scream.” 

Mr Depp's legal team later issued a statement in response to all the allegations and claimed, “While Ms Heard's stories have continued to grow new and convenient details, Mr Depp's recollections have remained exactly the same throughout the six painful years since her first allegations were made.”

