Meghan and Harry attending Queen's Platinum Jubilee events to avoid PR suicide: expert

A senior royal expert on Friday said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally realised that it would be PR suicide not to come to the UK for the Jubilee.



Angela Levin was commenting on the reports that the couple's spokesperson confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee events with their children.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's spokesperson said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.".

There will be no place on the palace balcony for Harry, Meghan, and Andrew after Trooping the Colour this year.

The Queen has limited the balcony appearance to working royals - along with the Cambridge and Wessex children and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that Harry and Meghan were invited to appear on the palace balcony.

The US-based royal couple met with the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games last month.