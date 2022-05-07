 
entertainment
Saturday May 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Meghan and Harry attending Queen's Platinum Jubilee events to avoid PR suicide: expert

By
Web Desk

Saturday May 07, 2022

Meghan and Harry attending Queens Platinum Jubilee events to avoid PR suicide: expert

A senior royal expert on Friday said Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally realised that it would be PR suicide not to come to the UK for the Jubilee.

Angela Levin was commenting on the reports that the couple's spokesperson confirmed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would be attending the Queen's Platinum Jubilee events with their children.

Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's spokesperson said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "excited and honoured to attend The Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations this June with their children.".

There will be no place on the palace balcony for Harry, Meghan, and Andrew after Trooping the Colour this year.

The Queen has limited the balcony appearance to working royals - along with the Cambridge and Wessex children and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Buckingham Palace said on Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that Harry and Meghan were invited to appear on the palace balcony.

The US-based royal couple met with the Queen on their way to the Invictus Games last month.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan and Harry confirm they will attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

Meghan and Harry confirm they will attend Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will steal the limelight from the Queen and other royals'

'Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will steal the limelight from the Queen and other royals'
No Harry, Meghan or Andrew on queen's jubilee balcony: palace

No Harry, Meghan or Andrew on queen's jubilee balcony: palace
Jon Batiste contracts COVID-19, postpones Carnegie Hall concert

Jon Batiste contracts COVID-19, postpones Carnegie Hall concert

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'

Brazil’s president lashes out at Leonardo DiCaprio, says 'keep his mouth shut'
Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Jennifer Lopez reminisces ‘It's My Party’ tour, fans speculate her return to stage

Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians' preps for kids to take over $3B businesses

Inside Kylie Jenner, Kim and other Kardashians' preps for kids to take over $3B businesses
Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews

Miley Cyrus thinks Ex Cody Simpson wants ‘attention’ as he keeps talking about her in interviews
Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures

Kim Kardashian throws lavish birthday party for youngest son Psalm, see pictures
Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed

Amber Heard testifies Johnny Depp introduced his 14-year-old daughter to weed
Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala

Cara Delevingne wins over fans’ hearts by embracing ‘psoriasis’ at Met Gala
Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

Tom Cruise saves celebrity reporter at 'Top Gun: Maverick' premiere

Latest

view all