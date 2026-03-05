Hilary Duff makes bombshell claim about growing up in Hollywood

Hilary Duff opened up about the unconventional path she took growing up in the spotlight.

During a March 2 appearance on the Table Manners podcast, the Lizzie McGuire alum revealed that she received “zero education” while working as a child star.

Though her mother encouraged her to earn her GED (equivalent of high school diploma), which she did, Duff said she is not bothered by the lack of traditional schooling.

“I’m happy and I feel like I educated myself on my own of different things I was interested in,” she explained.

Duff added that she’s “past the window of caring” about her education.

The now 38-year-old noted that she has gained strengths in other areas and isn’t shy about asking questions when she doesn’t know something.

The singer-actress admitted she doesn’t feel embarrassed about gaps in her knowledge, like when certain war took place.

She joked that “there’s Google for that and ChatGPT.”

Interestingly, she said her lack of formal schooling has helped her connect with her 13-year-old son Luca, who often teaches her things he’s learning in school.

Duff shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie and is also mom to Banks, 7, May, 4, and Townes, 22 months, with husband Matthew Koma.

She emphasized that ensuring her children receive a proper education is “way more important” to her, even as she balances touring with her new album Luck… or Something.

“I desperately don’t want my life to become this big looming shadow over how they have to live their life,” she said. “…they’re the stars of our household.”

While Duff isn’t considering returning to school herself, she remains focused on giving her kids stability and normalcy.