Katie Price enjoys solo outing with son Harvey amid Lee Andrews' Dubai stay

Katie Price had married Dubai businessman Lee in January just 10 days of meeting him

Geo News Digital Desk
March 05, 2026

New documents show Katie and Lee formally legalised their marriage on February 17
Katie Price was recently seen enjoying a casual Wednesday outing with her son Harvey Price while her new husband Lee Andrews remained stuck in Dubai. 

The former glamour model, 47, stunned everyone when she announced that she had married Dubai businessman Lee in January just 10 days of meeting him. 

She has now returned to UK soil for work and was spotted out in Brighton this week with Harvey, 23, whom she shares with ex Dwight Yorke - as the pair strolled hand in hand.

As for Katie's style, she donned an oversized white sweatshirt and matching sweatpants, paired with a Marc Jacobs bag. 

Meanwhile, Lee remains in missile-hit Dubai, where explosions reportedly rocked the famous Palm Jumeirah hotel on Saturday, though he has been posting heartfelt messages on his Instagram this week. 

Katie's outing comes as new documents show Katie and Lee formally legalised their marriage on February 17 at Abu Dhabi's Judicial Department, as reported by Daily Mail.

Interestingly, Katie choose to dress casually in jeans and a sweatshirt as the couple said their vows in photos shared with the outlet. 

