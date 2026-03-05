 
Ashton Kutcher shares untold moment from 'The Beauty' finale

Ashton Kutcher returned to acting in horror series 'The Beauty' which debuted on January 21, 2026

March 05, 2026

Ashton Kutcher opened up about the dramatic ending of the first season of The Beauty and shared a few interesting details about scenes that viewers never got to see.

The show tells a dark story about a powerful product which is called the Beauty.

At first, the drug looks exciting and promising with many people believing that it can change their lives but as the story moves forward, the truth slowly start to appear and things start to go very wrong.

Kutcher plays Byron Forst, a powerful man who is connected to the company behind the product. In the final episode, his life takes a shocking turn after his wife Franny tries to take her own life.

The character is played by Isabella Rossellini and Nicola Peltz Beckham. However, the tragic moment happens after she is secretly given the drug by her sons.

After got to know that the infection linked to the Beauty is leaving some people badly deformed, Byron finally decides something must change.

He, moreover, then plan to stop the product from spreading and promise to help those people who already took it.

Still, the situation get more complicated when his sons choose to side with investigators who want to remove him from power.

Furthermore, Ashton shared that one funny monologue scene was filmed but later it got removed from the final version of the show.

