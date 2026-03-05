Zayn Malik shares 'best' concert experience with daughter Khai

Zayn Malik bonds with his and Gigi Hadid's daughter over music

Zayn Malik and his daughter Khai share their love for music and recently attended a new concert together.

The 33-year-old musician took to Instagram and shared a picture of his five-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, enjoying the TWICE concert for their This Is For tour.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker praised the K-pop girl group, writing, "Massive thanks for giving the girls the best night ever."

The picture posted on Zayn’s Story showed Khai standing in the concert suite wearing a glittery outfit and sneakers as she followed the dance steps, and another kid her age who wore a similar ensemble.

The March 4 concert was not the first time the dad-daughter duo attended a concert, rather due to their shared enthusiasm for K-pop, back in July, they attended a BLACKPINK concert in New York City.

In an Instagram Story at the time, Zayn shared a picture of the both of them, writing, “@Blackpinkofficial thank you. Me & Khai loved it.”

Previously speaking about Khai’s inclination towards music, the Dusk Till Dawn singer shared on The Zach Sang Show, "She's not expert-level, but she's got a bit of rhythm when she's hitting the drums and stuff. You can tell that she could definitely develop that into something."