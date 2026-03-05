 
Geo News

Zayn Malik shares 'best' concert experience with daughter Khai

Zayn Malik bonds with his and Gigi Hadid's daughter over music

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 05, 2026

Zayn Malik bonds with his and Gigi Hadids daughter over music
Zayn Malik bonds with his and Gigi Hadid's daughter over music 

Zayn Malik and his daughter Khai share their love for music and recently attended a new concert together.

The 33-year-old musician took to Instagram and shared a picture of his five-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid, enjoying the TWICE concert for their This Is For tour.

The Pillowtalk hitmaker praised the K-pop girl group, writing, "Massive thanks for giving the girls the best night ever."

The picture posted on Zayn’s Story showed Khai standing in the concert suite wearing a glittery outfit and sneakers as she followed the dance steps, and another kid her age who wore a similar ensemble.

Zayn Malik shares best concert experience with daughter Khai

The March 4 concert was not the first time the dad-daughter duo attended a concert, rather due to their shared enthusiasm for K-pop, back in July, they attended a BLACKPINK concert in New York City.

In an Instagram Story at the time, Zayn shared a picture of the both of them, writing, “@Blackpinkofficial thank you. Me & Khai loved it.”

Previously speaking about Khai’s inclination towards music, the Dusk Till Dawn singer shared on The Zach Sang Show, "She's not expert-level, but she's got a bit of rhythm when she's hitting the drums and stuff. You can tell that she could definitely develop that into something."

‘Deadliest Catch' star's mother makes bombshell claim about son death
‘Deadliest Catch' star's mother makes bombshell claim about son death
Nancy Guthrie kidnapping mystery deepens after DNA found in glove
Nancy Guthrie kidnapping mystery deepens after DNA found in glove
Cillian Murphy gives perfect four-word reply about playing 'James Bond'
Cillian Murphy gives perfect four-word reply about playing 'James Bond'
Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan fuel flames of collab rumours after key hint
Taylor Swift, Noah Kahan fuel flames of collab rumours after key hint
'The Bear' prepares emotional goodbye as season 5 becomes final season
'The Bear' prepares emotional goodbye as season 5 becomes final season
Hilary Duff makes bombshell claim about growing up in Hollywood
Hilary Duff makes bombshell claim about growing up in Hollywood
Katie Price enjoys solo outing with son Harvey amid Lee Andrews' Dubai stay
Katie Price enjoys solo outing with son Harvey amid Lee Andrews' Dubai stay
Ashton Kutcher shares untold moment from ‘The Beauty' finale
Ashton Kutcher shares untold moment from ‘The Beauty' finale