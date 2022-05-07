Pete Davidson jokes he called doctor after 'genius' Kanye spread AIDS rumor

Pete Davidson is poking fun at Kanye West antics in his latest comedy gig.

The Saturday Night Live star in the show Netflix Is a Joke Fest addressed his relationship with Kim Kardashian and constant retaliation from her ex-husband, Ye.

"How's your year going? Good? I've had a really weird year," Davidson, 28, began.

"I had an AIDS scare this year. Yeah, I did," he continued. "And you're like, 'Pete, wow. What's going on in your life? Are you sharing needles? Are you doing heroin? Are you having tons of unprotected sex?' No. Kanye told me I had AIDS. And he's a genius. So, I was like, 'Oh, f---.' I was like, 'I better call my doctor. The guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.'"

Davidson added he called the doctor just to confirm if Kanye was 'right'.

"So a doc told me I don't have AIDS. I just look like I have it. So it's a completely different thing," he said.

He then joked that John Mulaney advised him to start a rumour about Kanye in return.

"John Mulaney called me. He's like, 'AIDS? You should spread a rumor that he has polio,'" he laughed before confessing he has had a "really weird thing to go through."

Speaking about people around him reacting to Kanye, Davidson added: "But even friends that are, like, older, they're like, 'I don't know.' He's like, 'He looks pretty mad bro,'" Davidson continued.

"'Good luck. Sorry. Here if you need.' But like, no advice. No one was like, 'This is what you do.' Everyone was like, 'I don't know. Yeah. You staying with your mom? You in a safe spot?"

