Govt warns PTI of 'consequences' if they create chaos during long march

LAHORE: Warning the PTI of the consequences, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Saturday said if they plan to create chaos during the long march, he won't let them step out of their house.



Speaking to journalists outside Lahore district and sessions court, Sanaullah criticised former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan for "inciting" and "misleading" the public against the incumbent government.

He warned that if he [Imran Khan] doesn't let go of these tactics and keeps encouraging his supporters to disrespect members of other parties, he will face the same fate too. “You won't be able to escape from it,” he asserted.

He further added that if Imran Khan didn't mend his ways, they too would instruct their workers to "catch and beat them up".

"They [the supporters] will become human beings after a few thrashings,” he maintained, adding that the PTI should assure the government that the march would be peaceful, political and democratic.

'Take your words back'

Referring to Sheikh Rasheed’s statement regarding PTI’s upcoming long march turning "bloody", Sanaullah said: “You [Rasheed] told people that this march will be bloody. I am warning you to take your words back or I won't let you step out of your house."

The interior minister recalled that Rasheed used to say that jail is just like his susraal, questioning that then why has he applied for pre-arrest bail in court. “Why are you scared of going to your sausral?” he questioned.



'Imran Khan defending Farah Gogi'

Sanaullah said that the former premier is defending Farah Khan, a friend of the PTI chairman's wife Bushra Bibi; alleging that Imran's amnesty scheme was "introduced for Farah because she greatly benefitted from it".

Replying to a question regarding PTI leader Shahbaz Gill’s accident, he revealed that the person involved in the accident has been arrested and has no connection with PML-N.

Situation is getting worrisome: Sheikh Rasheed

Reacting to Sanaullah’s comments, former interior minister Sheikh Rasheed said that the situation in the country is getting worrisome and every day will be crucial till May 31. “In order to save the country we want the election commission to announce the date for the election,” he said.

He reiterated that he doesn’t belong to PTI; he only supports Imran Khan. “If you want to arrest us you can do so we are people with big hearts who will forgive them when we come back in power,” he stated.