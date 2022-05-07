 
Saturday May 07 2022
Johnny Depp’s old flame brands relationship a ‘bonfire’ amid Amber Heard allegations

Saturday May 07, 2022

Johnny Depp’s ex- fiancé Jennifer Grey weighs in on the ‘bonfire’ relationship she had with the Pirates of the Caribbean actor.

She broke it all down in an interview with People, and admitted, “There was some heat. It was a [expletive] bonfire. It was literally like, ‘Are you [expletive] kidding me? Are you [expletive] kidding me?”

“I've never seen a guy like this. And energetically, what it was like being with him, it was like, ‘Oh, I'm being totally, totally compensated for the shit I just went through’.”

She even referenced her love for Depp in her new memoir, Out of the Corner and it read, “I was in desperate need of rebounding into something that looked and felt like 1989, Johnny Depp.”

She also added. “Trust me, it was a very soft landing. It was necessary. I was bleeding out inside and this guy saved me and just made me ... not feel what I was feeling.” 

