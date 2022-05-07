 
Prince William ‘scared’ of George, Charlotte, Louis’ royal future

Prince William has reportedly been feeling ‘daunted’ by the idea of leaving Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis royal futures.

According to Express UK, royal commentator Robert Jobson made this claim.

In his latest interview, he was quoted saying, “All three children are expected to be part of the Jubilee celebrations this year.”

“While William understands his children must be visible, he’s also aware of the daunting future ahead of them. He’s been there himself.”

He also admitted, “It’s scary, the expectation and destiny placed upon such a young child,” so “He’ll prepare them slowly and carefully.”

“It’s difficult for anybody, but he’s done a really good job - I saw the children at the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service and they’re a credit to their parents."

