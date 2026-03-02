Simon Baker's 'The Mentalist' lands on Netflix

Simon Baker returns to the spotlight as Netflix adds The Mentalist to its library.

It has given fans the chance to binge the acclaimed crime drama that first aired in 2008

It has since been hailed as a “masterpiece” and the “American Sherlock Holmes.”

The series follows Baker’s character Patrick Jane, a former phony psychic who abandons his old life after a serial killer murders his family.

Using his razor-sharp observation skills, Jane joins law enforcement to solve complex murder cases, blending psychological insight with detective work.

Alongside Baker, the cast features Robin Tunney, Tim Kang, Owain Yeoman, and Amanda Righetti.

Originally airing on CBS, the show ran for seven seasons and has remained a fan favorite, earning a 90% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Netflix teased the show’s arrival with the tagline,

“After a serial killer murders his family, Patrick Jane gives up his life as a phony psychic and uses his powers of observation to aid law enforcement.”

Fans have wasted no time celebrating the release.

“Masterpieces! All seasons, all episodes!” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Worth watching twice. Just great writing.”

A third echoed, "Like a petsonsble, likeable American Sherlock Holmes. I can't believe I missed this gem of a show! Binging the whole thing!"

With its mix of sharp wit, emotional depth, and gripping mysteries, The Mentalist has been branded by fans as “almost perfect” and “definitely 5/5.”

Now streaming on Netflix, the series is poised to captivate a new generation of viewers while giving longtime fans the chance to relive every twist and turn of Patrick Jane’s journey.