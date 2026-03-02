Delroy Lindo's teleprompter blunder steals spotlight at Actor Awards

'Sinners' emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners

Delroy Lindo turned an unexpected mishap into a memorable moment at the Actor Awards, streamed live on Netflix.

The Sinners star, dressed in a sharp black tuxedo, was tasked with delivering the acceptance speech for the ensemble’s win in Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

But he couldn’t see the teleprompter.

“I’m supposed to speak on behalf of our cast. There’s supposed to be a teleprompter somewhere, but I don’t see it. So I’m just gonna speak,” Lindo told the audience, drawing cheers as he launched into heartfelt, unscripted remarks.

The 73-year-old praised director Ryan Coogler’s vision, saying the cast brought their “hearts, souls, and spirits” to the Southern Gothic vampire thriller.

He refused to cut his speech short despite being signaled to wrap up, chuckling, “They’re telling me to wrap up. I’m not gonna wrap up.”

The Sinners ensemble featuring Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Buddy Guy stood proudly beside him as the crowd erupted in applause.

Host Kristen Bell summed up the electric energy, “It even feels electric to stand next to them, you guys.”

Despite the hiccups, Sinners emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners, securing five nominations and cementing its place as a standout in this year’s awards season.