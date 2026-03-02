 
Geo News

Delroy Lindo's teleprompter blunder steals spotlight at Actor Awards

'Sinners' emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 02, 2026

Sinners emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners
'Sinners' emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners

Delroy Lindo turned an unexpected mishap into a memorable moment at the Actor Awards, streamed live on Netflix.

The Sinners star, dressed in a sharp black tuxedo, was tasked with delivering the acceptance speech for the ensemble’s win in Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

But he couldn’t see the teleprompter.

“I’m supposed to speak on behalf of our cast. There’s supposed to be a teleprompter somewhere, but I don’t see it. So I’m just gonna speak,” Lindo told the audience, drawing cheers as he launched into heartfelt, unscripted remarks.

The 73-year-old praised director Ryan Coogler’s vision, saying the cast brought their “hearts, souls, and spirits” to the Southern Gothic vampire thriller.

He refused to cut his speech short despite being signaled to wrap up, chuckling, “They’re telling me to wrap up. I’m not gonna wrap up.”

The Sinners ensemble featuring Michael B. Jordan, Wunmi Mosaku, Hailee Steinfeld, Jack O’Connell, Omar Miller, Miles Caton, and Buddy Guy stood proudly beside him as the crowd erupted in applause.

Host Kristen Bell summed up the electric energy, “It even feels electric to stand next to them, you guys.”

Despite the hiccups, Sinners emerged as one of the night’s biggest winners, securing five nominations and cementing its place as a standout in this year’s awards season.

Michael B. Jordan's SAG win raise chances for Oscars in tight race
Michael B. Jordan's SAG win raise chances for Oscars in tight race
Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Everything you need to know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Makeup artist claims to be Jim Carrey imposter amid 'clone' conspiracy
Makeup artist claims to be Jim Carrey imposter amid 'clone' conspiracy
‘Yellowstone' spinoff 'Marshals' stuns fans with major development
‘Yellowstone' spinoff 'Marshals' stuns fans with major development
Rosanna Pansino accuses MrBeast of buying YouTube views
Rosanna Pansino accuses MrBeast of buying YouTube views
Michelle Williams pays tribute to James Van Der Beek at Actor Awards 2026
Michelle Williams pays tribute to James Van Der Beek at Actor Awards 2026
Cardi B shuts down haters on stage with savage clapback
Cardi B shuts down haters on stage with savage clapback
Bowen Yang held back by surprising circumstances to attend SAG Awards
Bowen Yang held back by surprising circumstances to attend SAG Awards