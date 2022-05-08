 
Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique

Khloe Kardashian's eagle-eyed fans fans think the reality star's body is shrinking in new photos.

The American TV star's appearance has changed dramatically over the years, and her ***tt is no exception, sparking concern with her thin frame.

The 37-year-old continues on her fitness transformation, many fans believe that her backside is slowly disappearing.

Recent pictures of the Kardashians star have shown off a different rear end to the one that she flaunted several years ago.

When Khloe was in her early thirties, her behind gained plenty of attention, especially in the hip-hugging skirts and pants that she favours.

With her back looking somewhat disproportionately larger than the rest of her, some fans speculated that she may have gone through a procedure.

Khloe's fans wondered whether her gains could all be attributed to hard work at the gym. Her curves left fans doubting that her body was completely natural.

On Twitter, one asked: “Did Khloe have her ***tt taken out?”

Another penned: “I think they [Khloe and Kim Kardashian] both realized that the ***tt-to-thigh ratio was looking too cartoonish so they got reductions. Which in my opinion looks way better than what was going on before.” 

While, some fans praised Khloe’s new physique, with one writing: “I think her current physique suits her well! Much more proportional.”

