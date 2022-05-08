 
entertainment
Sunday May 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace

By
Web Desk

Sunday May 08, 2022

File Footage


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s show getting axed from Netflix has reportedly set alarms bells ringing for the British royal family, with a royal expert claiming that the setback has ‘Buckingham Palace very nervous.’

Meghan’s first project for Netflix, an animated series Pearl, was abruptly dropped last week, with The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden commenting that the event has set off worry among royal family members who are realising that only personal projects might get greenlit.

Eden said: “I think it's a real problem. They fancied themselves as producers. They saw this as the first of many, many programmes. But they don't have the experience.”

He went on to add: “What’s so significant and what’s frankly worrying is that the only projects that will get the green light from Netflix now will be very personal ones about the Royal Family. The only project they have at the moment is about the Invictus Games, which is a very worthy cause, but it's all about Harry.”

“We also saw how Meghan even muscled in on that. She gave a speech at the Games even though she has no formal role with Invictus. So, any future projects will have to be similarly personal, from how Harry has coped with grief or something to tie into his memoirs,” Eden continued.

He further said: “It will have to be personal and it will have to involve the Royal Family. That puts them in an awkward position because I don’t think they wanted to do that and certainly it will make people very nervous back at Buckingham Palace.”

More From Entertainment:

British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome

British YouTube star Benjamin Rich arrested at Baikonur Cosmodrome
Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique

Khloe Kardashian shocks fans with her new, slimmed-down physique
Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz cut stylish figure for day out in NYC: see pic

Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video

Blake Shelton brings fans to tears as he performs touching duet with a boy waiting on heart transplant: Video
Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s ongoing trial makes way to ‘SNL’
Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave

Cardi B is missing her ‘new mommy figure’ after welcoming baby boy Wave
Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation

Here’s why Sophie Turner refused Kendall Jenner’s Met Gala party invitation
‘Doctor Who’ casts Ncuti Gatwa as first black Time Lord

‘Doctor Who’ casts Ncuti Gatwa as first black Time Lord
Jennifer Aniston finds 'peace' after moving on from her ‘toxic exes’

Jennifer Aniston finds 'peace' after moving on from her ‘toxic exes’
Rare footage from Queen and Prince Philip’s engagement to be aired: Details

Rare footage from Queen and Prince Philip’s engagement to be aired: Details
Prince Charles urged to stomp Prince Andrew’s royal property claim for Eugenie

Prince Charles urged to stomp Prince Andrew’s royal property claim for Eugenie
Lilibet, Archie won’t join Queen Elizabeth at Palace balcony

Lilibet, Archie won’t join Queen Elizabeth at Palace balcony

Latest

view all