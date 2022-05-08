Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s Netflix setback ‘worrying’ Buckingham Palace

File Footage





Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s show getting axed from Netflix has reportedly set alarms bells ringing for the British royal family, with a royal expert claiming that the setback has ‘Buckingham Palace very nervous.’

Meghan’s first project for Netflix, an animated series Pearl, was abruptly dropped last week, with The Daily Mail’s Richard Eden commenting that the event has set off worry among royal family members who are realising that only personal projects might get greenlit.

Eden said: “I think it's a real problem. They fancied themselves as producers. They saw this as the first of many, many programmes. But they don't have the experience.”

He went on to add: “What’s so significant and what’s frankly worrying is that the only projects that will get the green light from Netflix now will be very personal ones about the Royal Family. The only project they have at the moment is about the Invictus Games, which is a very worthy cause, but it's all about Harry.”

“We also saw how Meghan even muscled in on that. She gave a speech at the Games even though she has no formal role with Invictus. So, any future projects will have to be similarly personal, from how Harry has coped with grief or something to tie into his memoirs,” Eden continued.

He further said: “It will have to be personal and it will have to involve the Royal Family. That puts them in an awkward position because I don’t think they wanted to do that and certainly it will make people very nervous back at Buckingham Palace.”