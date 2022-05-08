Bafta TV Awards 2022: List of nominated actors and shows

The British television stars are walking the red carpet in London for the Bafta TV awards today (Sunday, May 8).



The show is being hosted by comedian Richard Ayoade. Nicola Coughlan, Jodie Comer, and Ant and Dec are among those famous faces who are attending the star-studded event at the Royal Festival Hall on Southbank.

Stars Olly Alexander and Lydia West are both up for leading acting awards, with more nods for the supporting cast, director, and overall best mini-series.



Joining Olly in the leading actor category is Stephen Graham for his role in Help, Sean Bean for Time, David Thewlis for Landscapers, Hugh Quarshie for Stephen, and Samuel Adewunmi for You Don’t Know Me.

Bafta TV Awards 2022 nominations



Comedy Entertainment Programme

The Graham Norton Show

The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan

Race Around Britain

The Ranganation

Current Affairs

Fearless: The Women Fighting Putin (Exposure)

Four Hours at the Capitol

The Men Who Sell Football (Al Jazeera Investigations)

Trump Takes on the World

Daytime

The Chase

Moneybags

Richard Osman’s House of Games

Steph’s Packed Lunch

Drama Series

In My Skin

Manhunt: The Night Stalker

Unforgotten

Vigil

Entertainment Performance

Alison Hammond (I Can See Your Voice)

Big Zuu (Big Zuu's Big Eats)

Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show)

Joe Lycett (Joe Lycett's Got Your Back)

Michael McIntyre (Michael McIntyre's The Wheel)

Sean Lock (8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown)

Entertainment Programme

An Audience with Adele

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

Life & Rhymes

Strictly Come Dancing

The Factual Series

The Detectives: Fighting Organised Crime

9/11: One Day in America

Undercover Police: Hunting Paedophiles

Uprising

Features

Big Zuu’s Big Eats

Mortimer & Whitehouse: Gone Fishing

Sort Your Life Out

The Great British Sewing Bee

Female Performance in a Comedy Programme

Aimee Lou Wood (Sex Education)

Aisling Bea (This Way Up)

Anjana Vasan (We Are Lady Parts)

Natasia Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Rose Matafeo (Starstruck)

Sophie Willan (Alma's Not Normal)

International

Call My Agent!

Lupin

Mare of Easttown

Squid Game

Succession

The Underground Railroad

Leading Actor

David Thewlis (Landscapers)

Hugh Quarshie (Stephen)

Olly Alexander (It's A Sin)

Samuel Adewunmi (You Don't Know Me)

Sean Bean (Time)

Stephen Graham (Help)

Leading Actress

Denise Gough (Too Close)

Emily Watson (Too Close)

Jodie Comer (Help)

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown)

Lydia West (It's A Sin)

Niamh Algar (Deceit)

Male Performance in a Comedy Programme



Jamie Demetriou (Stath Lets Flats)

Joe Gilgun (Brassic)

Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education)

Samson Kayo (Bloods)

Steve Coogan (This Time With Alan Partridge)

Tim Renkow (Jerk)

Mini-Series

It’s A Sin

Landscapers

Stephen

Time

News Coverage

Channel 4 News: Black to Front

Good Morning Britain: Shamima Begum

ITV News at Ten: Storming of the Capitol

Sky News: Afghanistan: Endgame

Reality and Constructed Factual

Married at First Sight UK



RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

The Dog House

Scripted Comedy

Alma’s Not Normal

Motherland

Stath Lets Flats

We Are Lady Parts

Short Form Programme

Hollyoaks Saved My Life (Hollyoaks IRL)

Our Land

People You May Know

Please Help

Single Documentary

9/11: Inside the President’s War Room

Grenfell: The Untold Story

My Childhood, My Country – 20 Years in Afghanistan

Nail Bomber: Man Hunt

Single Drama

Death of England: Face to Face

Help

I Am Victoria

Together

Soap & Continuing Drama

Casualty

Coronation Street

Emmerdale

Holby City

Specialist Factual

Black Power: A British Story of Resistance

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act

The Missing Children

Silenced: The Hidden Story of Disabled Britain

Sport

The Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

ITV Racing: The Grand National

Tokyo 2020 Olympics

UEFA Euro 2020 Semi-Final: England v Denmark

Supporting Actor

Callum Scott Howells (It's A Sin)

David Carlyle (It's A Sin)

Matthew MacFadyen (Succession)

Nonso Anozie (Sweet Tooth)

Omari Douglas (It's A Sin)

Stephen Graham (Time)

Supporting Actress

Cathy Tyson (Help)

Celine Buckens (Showtrial)

Emily Mortimer (The Pursuit of Love)

Jessica Plummer (The Girl Before)

Leah Harvey (Foundation)

Tahirah Sharif (The Tower)

Virgin Media's Must-See Moment

An Audience with Adele - Adele is surprised by her schoolteacher

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! - Ant and Dec make dig at Downing Street partygate

It’s A Sin - Colin is diagnosed with Aids

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK - Bimini's verse on UK Hun

Squid Game - Red Light, Green Light game

Strictly Come Dancing - Rose and Giovanni's silent dance to celebrate Deaf community