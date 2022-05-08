 
Showbiz
Sunday May 08 2022
Maya Ali, Minal Khan and others share special tributes on Mother’s Day 2022

Sunday May 08, 2022

Celebrating the love and appreciation for mothers, renowned Pakistani showbiz stars turned to their social media handles and paid heartfelt tributes to their mums on Mother’s Day.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, popular stars including Mawra Hocane, Maya Ali, Azaan Sami Khan, tennis star Sania Mirza, and others shared their love for their mothers.

Many of them also dropped adorable throwback snaps with their mums marking the occasion.

Scroll down to see celebrities’ tributes and messages on the special day for their mothers.

Maya Ali

Mawra Hocane

Minal Khan

Sania Mirza

Azaan Sami Khan

Sanam Baloch

Asma Abbas



