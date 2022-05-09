 
Monday May 09 2022
Johnny Depp makes ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ joke during Amber Heard’s testimony

Monday May 09, 2022

Johnny Depp, who is known for helming the role of Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean, couldn’t hold back from cracking a joke from the movie during Amber Heard’s testimony in court.

The Aquaman star took the stand in an ongoing defamation battle to launch serious allegations of physical and sexual assault on her ex-husband.

However, Depp appeared unfazed by the claims as he referred to one of his ex-wife's statements as to his punch line in the movie.

According to a viral video, Heard alleged Depp of consuming cocaine and continued repeating that he had a “jar”.

Reacting to Heard’s testimony, Depp turned toward his legal team to whisper, “A jar of what? A jar of dirt?” which is the captain’s iconic line. He says the lines, “I’ve got a jar of dirt. Guess what’s inside it?”

Johnny Depp makes ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ joke during Amber Heard’s testimony

Meanwhile, in the latest proceeding of the infamous trial, Heard described events of abuse and shared multiple images to prove she was hurt.

