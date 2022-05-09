 
Monday May 09 2022
The Wanted star Max George pays heartfelt tribute to late bandmate Tom Parker

Monday May 09, 2022

Max George is sharing an emotional tribute to his late bandmate Tom Parker.

The Wanted singer died on March 30 aged 33 surrounded by his loved ones and bandmates, after a two-year battle with stage 4 glioblastoma.

Taking to his Instagram account on Sunday, The Games star, 33, shared a throwback snap with his 'true friend' Tom, relaxing on a sofa together, with Max doing a thumbs-up sign as he cuddled his pal.

In a hugely emotive caption, he wrote: 'Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends leave footprints in your heart.'

Within minutes, fans of the pair flocked to the comments section to offer support as they reminisced on their friendship.

One fan said: 'He's lucky to have a friend like you mate.'

While another wrote: 'The friendship and true love you have for one another will never end bless you all #maxgeorge x.'

The post comes after Tom's wife Kelsey Parker took to Instagram on Friday to share the moment she was reunited with her two children after her brave Loose Women interview.

Set to Ed Sheeran's Little Bird, the heartwarming video showed the mum-of-two, 32, hugging her daughter Aurelia, 2, and her 19-month old son Bodhi.

Captioning the adorable clip, the widow wrote: 'Thank you for all your lovely messages today. Not an easy interview but I'm proud I stayed strong, no tears.


