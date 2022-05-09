 
Monday May 09 2022
Web Desk

Ranbir Kapoor's mother reveals hate comments post Rishi Kapoor's demise

Web Desk

Monday May 09, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother opens up about receiving hate comments post Rishi Kapoor demise
Ranbir Kapoor’s mother opens up about receiving hate comments post Rishi Kapoor demise

Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor has recently opened up about the hate comments she receives on her social media post her husband Rishi Kapoor's death.

In a recent interview with Film Companion, Neetu disclosed that after Rishi's death, a few people seemed to not be able to see her happy and returning back to normalcy.

Neetu recalled getting comments like: "Husband marr gaya, ye enjoy kar rahi hai (Her husband has died and she is enjoying).”

The Do Dooni Char actress further shared that she is constantly trolled by people who want to see her as a crying woman which she said she 'clearly can't be'.

“I say this is the way I want to be, this is the way I will be, this the way I will heal,” Neetu told the outlet.

Adding to this, she said that she usually blocks such people on her social media timeline.


Neetu further explained that are some people who heal by crying and others by being happy and she is from the latter.

“The fact is I can never forget my husband. He will be here (in my heart), with me, with my children, all our lives,” the Besharam star said.

The actress also disclosed that at times whenever there are family get-togethers, they mainly discuss Rishi.

Moreover, she shared that Ranbir still has his father’s photo as his phone’s screensaver.

“That’s the way we miss him but we don’t have to be sad to miss him. We can celebrate him; we can remember him for good times and what a great person he was,” concluded Neetu.

