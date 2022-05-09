Kim Kardashian wishes her ‘baby boy for life’ Psalm on his 3rd birthday

 
Happy birthday, Psalm West!

Reality TV star Kim Kardashian is wishing her youngest baby boy Psalm on his third birthday today (May 9).

The SKIMS founder, 41, turned to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of adorable pictures with the birthday boy from his lavish birthday bash, held last weekend.


In the caption, The Kardashians star wrote, “Happy 3rd Birthday to my sweet baby Psalm. Your smile lights up the room and your loud laugh and snuggles are the absolute best!!! My baby boy for life!!! I love you so much!”

In the pictures, Kim was seen posing with Psalm in front of the extravagant balloon arch at the Hulk-themed birthday bash.

Kim welcomed her fourth child Psalm on May 9, 2019, with her ex-husband Kanye west via surrogacy. They're also parents to 7-year-old daughter North, 5-year-old son Saint, and 3-year-old daughter Chicago.

Young Psalm also received love from other Kardashian-Jenner family members. Grandma Kris Jenner shared a lovely birthday tribute for Psalm. Take a look.



