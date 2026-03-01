Justin Bieber celebrates 32nd birthday quietly as fans await 2026 comeback

Justin Bieber is 32 – and this year, the candles came with a bay monitor.

The pop star marked his March 1 birthday quietly at home in Los Angeles with wife Hailey Bieber and their son, Jack Blues Bieber, who turns 1 in August. No arena-sized bash. No headline making antics. Just cake, close pals and what sources described as a lowkey gathering that included longtime manager Scooter Braun.

Hailey kept it simple on Instagram, sharing a black-and-white snap of Justin holding Jack with the caption, “happy birthday to my favourite person.” Justin posted a candid selfie, writing, “32 feels different. Grateful.”

Different how? In recent interviews, Bieber has been unusually candid. Speaking to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 in December, he said fatherhood “shifted everything,” giving him a purpose that nothing else ever has." He’s also remained sober since 2020 and has been open about managing Lyme disease and Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

Musically, he’s mostly off the grid since 2021’s Justice – but fans are reading the tea leaves. A Valentine’s Day studio post with producer HARV and cryptic snippets on Instagram have fueled comeback whispers.

From YouTube prodigy to global chart-topper (remember “baby”?) to husband and dad, Bieber’s evolution has played out in real time. The chaos of his teens has given way to something steadier – or at least more intentional.

As #HappyBirthdayJustin trended worldwide, one question lingered: Is the 32 year Bieber steps back into the spotlight – or is he perfectly happy staying home for bedtime?