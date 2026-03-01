Sabrina Carpenter absence at BRITs 2026 triggers fan outrage: Here’s why

It wasn’t quite nonsense but for Sabrina Carpenter fans many, it definitely felt like one.

Ahead of the 2026 BRIT Awards over the weekend, whispers began swirling that the former Disney star-turned-pop sensation might attend the ceremony.

An image from the glamorous night’s preparations soon went viral, appearing to show a seat assigned to the Espresso hitmaker.

With captions suggesting her attendance was at least expected, if not imminent, fans tuning in were convinced they might catch a glimpse of her in the audience.

However, as the night unfolded inside Manchester’s Co-op Live Arena, the Manchild singer was nowhere to be found.

The post initially circulated with the caption, “Sabrina Carpenter’s seat at the 2026 #BRITs Awards. Sabrina’s attendance is unconfirmed,” before being updated to confirm, “Sabrina Carpenter did not attend the 2026 #BRITs. [white heart emoji].”

What started as quiet anticipation quickly spiraled into confusion and then outrage.

“Couldn’t Team Sabrina have debunked that she was going so we wouldn’t tune in,” one frustrated user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “It was posted on pop base and on the Brit account and everything… [sad emoji].”

“That was unexpected for me,” another added, punctuated with a GIF of a sad Tigger from Winnie the Pooh walking away.

Some pointed out that her attendance had never been officially confirmed. Others argued that her name and seat placement may have been used to boost interest in the show, especially since she ultimately did not take home an award that night.

“Used our girl for views,” a Carpenter supporter wrote along with a broken red heart emoji, accusing the BRITs organisers.

Another chimed in, saying, “So they used her for clickbait or what.”

Still, a portion of fans said they were relieved she didn’t attend, suggesting her presence might have been reduced to optics

“We cheer since she didn’t win anything and they would’ve just used her being there for views anyways,” a blonde beauty's lover expressed.

Another agreed, “I think i am glad.”

Although, neither the Please Please Please singer’s team nor BRITs organisers have publicly addressed the speculation, fans hoped for a surprise moment.

They ended up getting a plot twist no one saw coming, calling it “clickbait.”

The situation highlights a growing tension between fan expectations and award show promotion tactics.

In an era where social media posts can ignite instant assumptions, even an unconfirmed seating chart can snowball into a full-blown narrative.

For the unversed, the Girl Meets World alum received two nominations: International Artist of the Year and International Song of the Year.

Nominated alongside artists like Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, and Chappell Roan, The International Artist of the Year was won by Rosalía.

Meanwhile, International Song of the Year, was nabbed by Rosé & Bruno Marr, thanks to APT.