Katie Price all smiles on UK shopping trip as Lee Andrews stays in Dubai

Katie Price looked happier than ever as she was spotted on a short shopping spree in the UK on Friday, while her new husband, Lee Andrews, remains in Dubai.

The former glamour model, 47, shocked fans by tying the knot for the fourth time in Dubai with the controversial businessman Lee Andrews just a week after meeting her.

The couple reportedly registered their marriage on February 17.

Now back on UK soil, the star returned to her routine as she visited her local supermarket before heading to a nearby charging station to power up her electric car.

As far Katie's look, the mother-of-five wore a black gilet teamed with a black jumper.

The OnlyFans star sported a pair of black drawstring jogging bottoms and chunky grey-and-white trainers.

What caught fans' attention was her glowing face as she showed off her radiant smile for the cameras.

Meanwhile, her husband Lee is currently residing in Dubai, where explosions reportedly rocked the famous Palm Jumeirah hotel on Saturday.

It comes after Katie finally returned to the UK to face her family on Thursday. Since then, Lee has continued sharing stunning memories from their trip. When Katie returned to the UK, fans expected Lee to accompany her, as he had previously insisted he would join her.

However, Lee expressed his love for Katie through a romantic post, writing: 'Let me tell you something when a man truly, honestly, loves you, it does not matter who else walks in his room, who slides in his Dm, when a man loves you, he will not trade you for anybody.'

It comes after he previously shared a heartfelt message saying he feels extraordinary lucky to have met and married her.