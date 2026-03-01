‘Bridgerton’ star’s unexpected musical confession shocks Kelly Clarkson

Bridgerton star Golda Rosheuvel left Kelly Clarkson genuinely shocked with an unexpected song preference from the singer’s catalogue.

In a fun segment during the episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, the host is seen reacting to a surprise from the season 4 cast of the romantic period drama.

While other cast members, Luke Thompson and Yerin Ha surprised the Stronger singer with "fun facts" and questions, Rosheuvel, 55, revealed that her character (Queen Charlotte) is a fan of Kelly's music, specifically her song Chemistry.

"Bridgerton is famous for turning modern songs into string quartet versions. So my Kelly Clarkson song to turn into a string quartet version on Bridgerton would be Chemistry,” she said.

The self-proclaimed "super fan" of the series couldn’t believe the iconic queen knew her song, leading to an emotional reaction from Kelly, 43.

“I might cry,” she stated. “She knows Chemistry? Like everybody always picks the obvious ones. I love that she chose Chemistry and what a beautiful song with all the good and bad tension, which is perfect for Bridgerton.”

“I can't believe that Golda Rochevelle knows Chemistry,” the Catch My Breath singer added. "I feel very cool right now."

The stars appeared on the show to promote the fourth season of the Netflix hit, which officially focuses on the love story between Luke’s Benedict Bridgerton and Yerin’s Sophie Baek.