From 'Scream 7' to 'Elvis EPiC': What to watch this weekend

It’s a packed movie weekend – legacy horror, pirate chaos, Beatles nostalgia and yes, another Elvis moment. Film critic Brett Arnold has thoughts. Some spicy ones.

Below, every major release broken down exactly how you need to watch it.

‘Scream 7’

The Ghostface saga returns – messier than ever. After cast shakeups and behind-the-scenes drama, Sidney Prescott, played by Neve Campbell, is back, facing a new killer targeting her daughter. The cold open is strong. The rest? A meta spiral that feels like the franchise arguing with itself. Critics are calling it the weakest since Scream 3.

Where to watch: In theaters.

‘EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert’

Baz Luhrmann resurrects Elvis with electrifying Vegas concert footage and intimate rehearsal moments. It’s part rock spectacle, part backstage hang. Critics love it. Fans will too.

Where to watch: In theaters nationwide.

‘Shelter’

Jason Statham doing Jason Statham things – but well. Exile, kidnapped girl, explosive revenge. Clean action, tight pacing, zero nonsense.

Where to watch: rent or buy on Apple TV, Prime Video and VOD.

‘The Voice of Hind Rajab’

An Oscar-nominated hybrid drama about real phone calls between aid workers and a trapped 6-year-old in Gaza. Devastating. Essential.

Where to watch: Rent or buy on Apple TV and Prime Video.

‘Paul McCartney: Man on the Run’

Post-Beatles McCartney – lost, young (27!), rebuilding with Linda and Wings. Not a puff piece. Surprisingly raw.

Where to watch: Streaming on Prime Video.

‘Father Mother Sister Brother’

Jim Jarmusch’s quiet, star-studded mediation on family and the things we never say. Intimate. Poignant. Sneakily powerful.

Where to watch: streaming on Mubi.

‘The Bluff’

Priyanka Chopra-Jonas as a former pirate captain slicing her way through enemies. Violent, stylish and wildly entertaining.

Where to watch: Streaming on Prime Video.

‘Kiss of the Spider Woman’

Jennifer Lopez leads this adaptation of the stage musical about two prisoners bonding over old Hollywood fantasies. Tonally wild – but anchored by strong performances.

Where to watch: Streaming on Hulu.

So… are you braving Ghostface or vibing with Elvis? Your weekend watch list just got complicated.