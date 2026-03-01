Holly Willoughby could be next big digital star after Gordon Ramsay

Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left 'This Morning' in October 2023

Holly Willoughby is preparing to make her TV comeback with her won Youtube channel, following reports of her solo project.

Since leaving This Morning, she briefly hosted ITV's You Bet! and Netflix's reality show Celebrity Bear Hunt.

It has now been reported that the 44-year-old is following other stars who have their own channels, including Ant and Dec, chef Gordon Ramsay and rapper KSI.

By comparison, Gordon Ramsay leads with 21.9 million Youtube subscribers, followed by KSI at 17.3 million.

A source close to Ms Willoughby previously told Daily Mail:

'She is working with her husband Dan Baldwin's production company Hungry Bear to develop a 'multi-strand programme for digital platforms' in a move she is said to be 'thrilled and excited' about.

She also has a production company on hand, Hungry Bear, which creates Gladiators and Michael McIntyre’s Big Show and is run by her husband Dan Baldwin.

A TV insider said: 'This is a massive game-changer for Holly and the wider industry because this show and her channel will be a threat to the main broadcasters, particularly This Morning and ITV.

'Advertisers are increasingly turning away from traditional terrestrial telly and looking for new opportunities and new ways to promote themselves online — and with a magazine show like this it’s the perfect vehicle.

'And if any of the big-name retailers could cherry-pick a presenter who’s an ideal figure to front it, then it is surely Holly.'

Ms Willoughby has largely been off our screens since she left This Morning in October 2023, after she was told a former security guard had planned to kidnap, rape and murder her.