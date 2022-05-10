 
entertainment
Tuesday May 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana 'tried to shield' Harry from 'spare to Prince William' branding

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 10, 2022

Princess Diana strived to have her children, Prince William and Prince Harry, not fight over their royal fate.

An unspoken rule of "heir and spare" is prominent in the UK royal family, where the second born is always secondary to the firstborn. Diana ensured that her young son Harry does not fall prey to the discrepancies.

Discussing the Duke of Sussex's "damaging nickname", expert Omid Scobie spoke to Dynasty's hosts Katie Nicholl and Erin Vanderhoof, Mr Scobie said: "I wouldn't wish growing up as a child and being called 'the spare' on anyone.

"I think that that is quite damaging.

"[especially if] you think how early the press started calling him 'the spare heir'.

I think that was quite unfair".

He added: "I think that Diana really tried to shield him from that or ever really feeling like that within the institution".

Ms Nicholl said: "Harry grew up in a very unique position.

"People all over the country would recognise his face, as much as they would his brother's [Prince William] but he [Harry] would never be heir to the throne".

Ms Nicholl noted that [being a spare] "doesn't come with a job description and Harry's had to make it up as he has gone along".

Harry eventually quit his royal duties in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle. The couple now live a live away from royal protocol in Montecito, California.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles admits he 'gave so much away' to be 'likeable' in One Direction

Harry Styles admits he 'gave so much away' to be 'likeable' in One Direction
Britney upsets fans with photos sans clothes: 'Conservatorship in place for a reason'

Britney upsets fans with photos sans clothes: 'Conservatorship in place for a reason'
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas daughter 'still tiny, catching up everyday' says insider

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas daughter 'still tiny, catching up everyday' says insider
Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi asks for baby brother in heart-warming video: Watch

Kylie Jenner daughter Stormi asks for baby brother in heart-warming video: Watch
Piers Morgan rips into Prince Harry's acting skills, brands Duke 'terrible hypocrite'

Piers Morgan rips into Prince Harry's acting skills, brands Duke 'terrible hypocrite'
Johnny Depp’s legal team rejoices as Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss story

Johnny Depp’s legal team rejoices as Amber Heard mentions Kate Moss story
Tupac Shakur's friend reveals interesting facts about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Watch

Tupac Shakur's friend reveals interesting facts about Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith: Watch
Queen won't attend State Opening of Parliament over health worries, Prince Charles will stand in for the monarch

Queen won't attend State Opening of Parliament over health worries, Prince Charles will stand in for the monarch
Mother’s Day 2022: Madonna shares lovely memories with children

Mother’s Day 2022: Madonna shares lovely memories with children
Mother’s Day 2022: Reese Witherspoon shares special moments with mother in sweet video

Mother’s Day 2022: Reese Witherspoon shares special moments with mother in sweet video
Amy Schumer tells another joke that was considered ‘too much’ for the 2022 Oscars

Amy Schumer tells another joke that was considered ‘too much’ for the 2022 Oscars

Jennifer Aniston invites fans into her personal life, shares funny moments: Video

Jennifer Aniston invites fans into her personal life, shares funny moments: Video

Latest

view all