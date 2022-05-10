Queen ‘using a wheelchair’ amid increasing health issues, ‘isn’t ready to be seen’

File Footage





Britain’s Queen Elizabeth is reportedly ‘struggling’ with health problems, with a royal expert claiming that she ‘isn’t quite ready yet to be seen using aids’, reported Express UK.

The 96-year-old monarch has been dealing with numerous health and mobility issues since late last year and even missed quite a few royal engagements; most recently, it was announced on Monday that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament on May 10.

Royal commentators Rafe Heydel-Mankoo, Eamonn Holmes, and Isabel Webster talked about the same on GB News on Tuesday, with Webster saying: “Let's break this down into little bits, episodic mobility means it comes and goes, her ability to move.”

“Presumably, we've heard rumours, not at least from Christopher Biggins who is a friend of the royals, that Her Majesty is now using a wheelchair.”

To this, Heydel-Mankoo added: “The Queen isn't quite ready yet to be seen in public using aids, whether that be walking sticks or wheelchairs.”

“Of course, people will remember her mother, the Queen Mother, having two walking sticks but people will also remember Princess Margaret, her sister, who was in a wheelchair.”

He went on to say that he wasn’t ‘surprised at all’ that the Queen was missing the Opening of the Parliament.

“I assumed always that that would be the case. It's a very tiring day, the Opening of Parliament, there is a lot of walking involved and it finishes with having to ascend several stairs to the throne,” he said.

The monarch’s son, Prince Charles, and grandson, Prince William, will step in for her at the State Opening of the Parliament on Tuesday.