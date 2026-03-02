 
Michael B. Jordan's SAG win raise chances for Oscars in tight race

Michael B. Jordan appears the new strongest contender for Oscars after SAG win

Geo News Digital Desk
March 02, 2026

Michael B. Jordan appears the new strongest contender for Oscars after SAG win
Michael B. Jordan appears the new strongest contender for Oscars after SAG win

Michael B. Jordan changed the narrative of the talent-packed Oscars race for the 2026 Academy Award with his SAG win, after Timothee Chalamet was predicted to be the strongest contender.

The 39-year-old actor won the award for his portrayal of the twin characters in Sinners, and received a standing ovation from the crowd.

Jordan won the award against the likes of Ethan Hawke, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jesse Plemons, and Chalamet, and film enthusiasts believe that his greatness should be recognised at the Oscars coming up next on March 15.

Following the SAG win, fans flooded social media with comments like, “HE’S GETTING THAT OSCAR TOO,” and “That Oscar is yours Michael B. Jordan.”

A third chimed in, “He's getting that Oscar I know it.”

Apart from fans’ enthusiasm, Jordan’s chances for the Oscars have reportedly skyrocketed after his recent win as the Marty Supreme star and his probability rates have come closer. 

The 98th Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, on March 15.

