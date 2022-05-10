Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals the gender of their seventh child

Hilaria Baldwin announced that she is expecting a baby girl with husband Alec Baldwin in a recent video shared on her social media.

Taking to Instagram, the yoga instructor dropped a keepsake video for her unborn daughter as the whole family share advices for her.

She captioned the post, “It’s always been both fun and meaningful for me to find out what is the sex of my baby, yet, as I grow and learn, I want to do it a bit differently this time around.”

“What will make our baby a loving, whole person? What matters? What will make them feel seen, free, and proud? Perhaps nothing that we can define,” Hilaria added.

She continued: “We can only guide, encourage their spirit, listen, share our experiences, and learn from them, as we watch their own journey. We can provide as good a life as we can, but the rest is up to our baby to discover their own, unique self.”

“I share with you our family’s hopes and wishes, encouragement and advice for our new baby. I feel so much joy, watching these children, who are filled with love and the most simple, kind wisdom. Hearing them share their words is one of my greatest gifts in life.”

The 38-year-old mother of six wrote as she signed off, “Join us in honoring this whole little independent human, growing inside of me.”

Check out the video here:

Hilarie and Alec tied the knot in 2012 and share six children together; daughters Lucía and Carmen Gabriela, and sons Rafael Thomas, Leonardo Ángel Charles, Romeo Alejandro David, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas.



Hilaria announced her seventh pregnancy in March on the photo sharing app, writing, “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwini to is coming this fall.”