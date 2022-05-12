Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury

Scott Disick is being called out for objectifying ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Turning to his Instagram this week, Scott shares a number of outfits from his brands promoted by Khloe on her Instagram Stories.

"Wear it well with that body Khlo," he captioned the photo.

However, Scott's comment rubbed off netizens the wrong way, who started to mock the reality star's constant flirting with the sister.

"I wonder what Kourtney thinks of her ex always hitting on her sister. This family is so messy," wrote one.

Another added: "I think once you're the ex boyfriend of your sister, the weird jokes and flirtations completely cease to be funny."

"I would be appalled if my brother in law (I have one so I’m using him) said that in a post to me. A simple 'I know you'll look great wearing them!' isn't sufficient enough?"



"It’s creepy for sure. It has always been their dynamic but Khloe used to be joking right there with him and this season she seems to not be into it at all. Hopefully he realises that sooner than later and stops. It always leaves me feeling icky."



In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe got down knees to clear the mess made by Scott's dog to which he said: "Oh, there you go, get down on it, Khloverton. Get down on it."

The star later suggested that he would love to hire Khloe as his 'maid'.