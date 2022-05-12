 
entertainment
Thursday May 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 12, 2022

Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his maid, invites fan fury
Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his 'maid', invites fan fury

Scott Disick is being called out for objectifying ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian's sister, Khloe Kardashian.

Turning to his Instagram this week, Scott shares a number of outfits from his brands promoted by Khloe on her Instagram Stories.

 "Wear it well with that body Khlo," he captioned the photo.

However, Scott's comment rubbed off netizens the wrong way, who started to mock the reality star's constant flirting with the sister.

"I wonder what Kourtney thinks of her ex always hitting on her sister. This family is so messy," wrote one.

Scott Disick wants to hire Khloe Kardashian as his maid, invites fan fury

Another added: "I think once you're the ex boyfriend of your sister, the weird jokes and flirtations completely cease to be funny."

"I would be appalled if my brother in law (I have one so I’m using him) said that in a post to me. A simple 'I know you'll look great wearing them!' isn't sufficient enough?"

"It’s creepy for sure. It has always been their dynamic but Khloe used to be joking right there with him and this season she seems to not be into it at all. Hopefully he realises that sooner than later and stops. It always leaves me feeling icky."

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe got down knees to clear the mess made by Scott's dog to which he said: "Oh, there you go, get down on it, Khloverton. Get down on it."

The star later suggested that he would love to hire Khloe as his 'maid'.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert

Johnny Depp win against Amber Heard in legal battle is 'difficult': Expert
Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber

Selena Gomez apologises for dissing ex Justin Bieber wife Hailey Bieber
Johnny Depp makes a sweet gesture to Jennifer Aniston

Johnny Depp makes a sweet gesture to Jennifer Aniston

The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book

The 'Conversations with Friends' cast on adapting hit book
Prince Harry sent a pre-recorded statement after offering an interview to a TV channel

Prince Harry sent a pre-recorded statement after offering an interview to a TV channel

Meghan Markle to sit for another interview with Oprah Winfrey?

Meghan Markle to sit for another interview with Oprah Winfrey?
Meghan Markle joins new business coalition

Meghan Markle joins new business coalition

Items used by Johnny Depp go up for sale in Hollywood

Items used by Johnny Depp go up for sale in Hollywood

Zac Efron sparks drama among 'High School Musical' fans

Zac Efron sparks drama among 'High School Musical' fans
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert: Friends refute bombshell claim about couple

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert: Friends refute bombshell claim about couple

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of ‘lifelong battle’ after ditching royals

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle warned of ‘lifelong battle’ after ditching royals
Princess Charlene being paid hefty sum to appear beside husband Albert: Sources

Princess Charlene being paid hefty sum to appear beside husband Albert: Sources

Latest

view all