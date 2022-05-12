 
Thursday May 12 2022
Amber Heard was 'anxious' about Johnny Depp 'ability to interact with women'

Thursday May 12, 2022

Amber Heard often felt jealous of ex-husband Johnny Depp's fame in Hollywood, says nurse.

In September 2014, Erin Falati wrote notes that described the Aquaman actress as 'anxious' about Depp's rapport with women.

During the defamation trial in the past month, Falati was asked about the the notes via a videotaped testimony. 

In the notes, Falati wrote that Heard faced "difficulties with jealousy and anxiety issues surrounding the fiancé's fame and ability to interact with women often."

The nurse narrated that once Heard became "frustrated" during a dine-in at the restaurant and that her "previous defence mechanisms" involved "impulsive anger and yelling."

Falati wrote that around 1 am after a hack of her phone, Heard was "irritable, yelling and angry" and that she "sometimes yelled and appeared agitated."

Amber Heard confirmed she had a history of substance abuse ranging from cocaine to liquor.

Falati added in the notes: "Client admits to a history of anxiety, eating disorder, attention deficit disorder, bipolar disorder, codependency issues and occasional insomnia," Falati wrote in his notes.

