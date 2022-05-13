‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ release date announced

The release date of much-awaited film Jug Jugg Jeeyo, starring Anil Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Varun Dhawan have been announced.



Karan Johar took to Instagram and shared the moving poster of the film saying, “It's a family reunion you can't miss - filled with surprises, emotions and a whole lot of drama! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June!”

Anil Kapoor said, “Family reunions happen to be my most favourite thing in this whole world, but I bet you have never experienced something quite like this one!

“So are you ready to come to THIS family reunion full of surprises with YOUR fam? #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas near you on 24th June.”

Neetu, Varun and Kiara also shared the same poster with releasing date.