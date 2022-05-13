 
entertainment
Friday May 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Chris Pratt remembers his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Such an elegant man’

By
Web Desk

Friday May 13, 2022

Chris Pratt remembers his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Such an elegant man’
Chris Pratt remembers his Jurassic World co-star Irrfan Khan: ‘Such an elegant man’

Chris Pratt recalled working with Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan in Jurassic World as he dubs the late star as elegant and powerful in a recent interview.

In a conversation with the Times of India, the Passengers actor talked about Irrfan, who died after a long battle with cancer in April 2020.

The 42-year-old actor said, “He was just such an elegant man… like, down to his fingernails. There was just an elegance about him. He was also so powerful.”

“It’s really a rare combination for there to be such strength in softness,” Pratt added. And that’s what I would call elegant – he could do very little, and still, he would be doing so much.”

The actor continued: “Just by his sheer presence, and his sheer charisma, that he would bring to a role. One tiny flick of an eyebrow, or one tiny little move, was so powerful.”

Chris is currently waiting for the release of the third installment of the movie in which Irrfan starred as Simon Masrani who was the owner of the themed park, titled as Jurassic World: Dominion.

Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, and Jeff Goldblum will also join Chris in the Colin Trevorrow directorial, which will hit the theaters in June 2022.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton, Prince William break another royal protocol in Scotland

Kate Middleton, Prince William break another royal protocol in Scotland

Prince Charles to thwart Andrew’s wish for royal property: Demands must stop

Prince Charles to thwart Andrew’s wish for royal property: Demands must stop
Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel

Movie critics gush over Tom Cruise’s return in ‘Top Gun’ sequel
Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker secretly hosted a wedding shower? Find out here

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker secretly hosted a wedding shower? Find out here
Angela Wood recalls chicken recipe made for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation

Angela Wood recalls chicken recipe made for Queen Elizabeth’s coronation
Here's what Amber Heard alleged in article that made Johnny Depp launch $50m lawsuit

Here's what Amber Heard alleged in article that made Johnny Depp launch $50m lawsuit

'Ms I want privacy' Meghan Markle thrashed for her political ambitions

'Ms I want privacy' Meghan Markle thrashed for her political ambitions
Kelly Rizzo says she ‘still talks’ to Bob Saget after death: ‘He’s still my husband’

Kelly Rizzo says she ‘still talks’ to Bob Saget after death: ‘He’s still my husband’
Ludacris gives fans a brief tour of his private jet: 'A Little Graduation Gift'

Ludacris gives fans a brief tour of his private jet: 'A Little Graduation Gift'

Prince Charles in for 'serious problems' if Meghan Markle becomes US President

Prince Charles in for 'serious problems' if Meghan Markle becomes US President
Queen Elizabeth makes a ‘secret trip’ amid mobility issues

Queen Elizabeth makes a ‘secret trip’ amid mobility issues
Kanye West’s ladylove Chaney Jones tattoos ‘Ye’ onto her wrist

Kanye West’s ladylove Chaney Jones tattoos ‘Ye’ onto her wrist

Latest

view all