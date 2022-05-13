 
Friday May 13 2022
Sohail Khan to end marriage with wife Seema Khan after 25 years: Reports

Bollywood’s superstar’s Salman Khan’s younger brother Sohail Khan has filed for divorce after 25 years of marriage with wife Seema Khan.

The couple was spotted leaving the court separately today after which an insider spilled to ETimes, "Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev were present in the court today.”

“They have filed for a divorce. Both were friendly towards each other," the source added.

It was revealed that the couple has been living separately when Seema appeared on Netflix’s show The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives.

Talking about their unconventional marriage, Seema said, “Sohail and I are not a conventional marriage but we are a family. We are a unit. For us, him and me and our children matter at the end of the day."

“It’s just that sometimes when you grow older, your relationships meanders and goes into different directions,” she added. “I make no apologies about it because we are happy and my kids are happy.”

The reason for the split is yet unknown. The couple tied the knot in 1998, and share two children together, Nirvaan and Yohan.

