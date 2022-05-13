Travis Scott takes daughter Stormi Webster on a day out, posts adorable pics online

 
entertainment
American rapper Travis Scott is setting major dad goals and his latest pictures are proof of it.

The Goosebumps singer, who has recently marked his comeback to live-stage performances since the tragic Astroworld incident, turned to Instagram on Thursday and posted a bunch of heartwarming pictures with his daughter Stormi Webster.

Scott, 31, shares his four-year-old daughter Stormi with reality TV star Kylie Jenner. He took his little munchkin on a visit to an amusement park, where the father-daughter duo enjoyed the day.


In the shared pictures, the SICK MODO singer can be seen protecting Stormi from a few creature model of dinosaurs and gray wolf.

For the day out, the pair also coordinated with matching all-white outfits, as Scott sported a Metallica t-shirt, jeans, boots and a black cap.

He captioned the post, "4 ever love this place."

Besides Stormi, Scott and Jenner also share a baby boy, whom they welcomed in February. 

