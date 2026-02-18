Is Kylie Jenner avoiding Timothee Chalamet?

Awards season in Hollywood isn’t just about talent – it’s about timing. And right now, timing is everything for Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner.

When Jenner posted sweet Valentine’s moments with mom Kris Jenner while Chalamet attended a high profile American Cinematheque screening and Q&A for Call Me By Your Name, fans immediately started reading between the lines. Trouble in paradise? Not quite.

Multiple media outlets noted that the couple is intentionally keeping their romance out of the spotlight until final Academy voting closes March 5.

“This is about optics,” one Hollywood insider claimed. “Timothée is in serious contention. The focus needs to stay on the work — not the relationship.”

In other words: less couple content, more campaign clarity.

While Chalamet worked the room, Jenner stayed home, sharing family snaps and business promos – notably absent were any red-carpet cameos or loved-up posts.

“They’re not hiding,” another source insisted. “They’re managing visibility.”

While Academy voting running February 26 through March 5 and the Oscars ceremony set for March 15, insiders say even minor distractions can shift headlines.

“Every headline counts right now,” a studio source explained. “Romance can wait. Campaign momentum can’t.”

Friends say the strategy is mutual – and temporary.

“After March 5? You’ll see them,” the insider added. “Until then, it’s disciplined.”

Because in Hollywood, love may be real – but awards strategy is very calculated.