Zendaya shares one habit she adopted from co-star Robert Pattinson

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson to share screen in 'The Drama', 'The Odyssey' and 'Dune 3'

Geo News Digital Desk
February 18, 2026

Zendaya has opened about picking up one habit from co-star Robert Pattinson after working together on three films.

The duo is all set to feature in a romantic comedy movie The Drama, directed by Kristoffer Borgil.

Besides this, Robert and Zendaya have further worked on two more films namely The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part 3, both slated to release in 2026.

The two actors sat down together to chat for Interview Magazine, where they asked each other random questions.

The Twilight star, during the conversation, asked the Euphoria actress, “After working together on three films, what’s a habit of mine you’ve picked up on?”

The 29-year-old was quick enough to say, “This I can do because I’ve been studying you. Tom is right, you laugh at everything you say, so it’s very hard to tell when you’re being serious and when you’re not.”

“And then you’ll start a sentence and you’ll say it really fast, and then you’ll stop yourself and go, “Nevermind.” And then you’ll always eventually end up saying it, but I have to be like, “No, what is it, Rob? What are you thinking?”

The 39-year-old was shocked to hear her response as he said, “That sounds terrible”, while laughing, he added, “That’s not even true.”

Backed by A24, Zendaya and Robert’s The Drama is slated to release on April 3, 2026. 

