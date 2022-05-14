 
Hailey Bieber drops jaws as she flaunts her toned abs

Hailey Beiber left millions of her fans awestruck as she flaunted her beauty in a grey crop top and baggy navy blue cargo pants on Friday, Los Angeles.

The wife of the Canadian singer looked stunning in the casual outfit, which she wore with grey, black, and red sneakers.

Mrs. Bieber wore her lustrous brunette locks in a center part, letting them cascade down her back.

The newest face of YSL covered half of her gorgeous visage with a disposable black face mask.

She went makeup free under the protective swath and adorned her neck with a two-tiered pearl necklace.

Hailey carried her phone with beautifully manicured almond-shaped nails that were painted nude.

She called attention to them with multiple rings that decorated her tattooed fingers.

She even liked her manicure so much that she took to Instagram on Friday and shared a close-up look with her fans.

The YouTuber took to the app's Stories feature to share a snippet with her 44.1 million followers.

'The pearly baby pink nails,' the star captioned the video, adding a smiling emoji with tearful eyes. 

