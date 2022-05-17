 
entertainment
Tuesday May 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Top Gun: Maverick famed Jennifer Connelly reveals ‘flying experience’ with costar Tom Cruise

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 17, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick famed Jennifer Connelly reveals ‘flying experience’ with costar Tom Cruise
Top Gun: Maverick famed Jennifer Connelly reveals ‘flying experience’ with costar Tom Cruise

Jennifer Connelly has recently admitted that she had to fly through the air with Tom Cruise on the set of their latest movie Top Gun: Maverick upon his “insistence”.

Daily Mail reported that Jennifer, who plays Penny Benjamin in the movie, appeared on Monday’s The One Show, where she disclosed her fear of heights which is why, she had never been fond of flying.

Interestingly, the 51-year-old recalled how Tom would assert “each of his co-stars to gain flight experience before filming the movie”.

Reportedly, when asked by the host, did she go up in a plane?

The actress replied, “Yes but I wasn't supposed to, it wasn't part of the deal originally, but I did.”

She went on to add, “I didn't really like it because I wasn’t a huge fan of flying, so for everyone who knows me it was kind of funny.”

Top Gun: Maverick famed Jennifer Connelly reveals ‘flying experience’ with costar Tom Cruise

The Hulk star also shared that it all began with Tom asking about “her experience of flying and air bound stunts.

“'I started to get suspicious that I was about to do some,” she jokingly answered.

However, the actress added, “'Even though I am not a pilot in the film, I did go up as a passenger and Tom was the pilot.”

To note, the movie is slated to release on May 24 in theatres around the world.

More From Entertainment:

Johnny Depp’s lawyer accuses Amber Heard of photoshopping pictures of injuries

Johnny Depp’s lawyer accuses Amber Heard of photoshopping pictures of injuries
Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘used’ his kids against her in new court audio

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp ‘used’ his kids against her in new court audio
Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard’s love notes to Johnny Depp shown in court: ‘Want to rip you’

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Amber Heard tries to justify physical fight post audio revelation

Kim Kardashian hurts designer Bob Mackie by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: 'Big Mistake'

Kim Kardashian hurts designer Bob Mackie by wearing Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress: 'Big Mistake'
Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility

Johnny Depp’s attorney Camille Vasquez takes aim at Amber Heard's credibility
Lily-Rose Depp called out for her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial

Lily-Rose Depp called out for her silence on Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial
Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer

Kim Kardashian wearing Marilyn Monroe’s dress ‘big mistake’, says designer
Kourtney Kardashian 'condemned' for ignoring her kids on her wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian 'condemned' for ignoring her kids on her wedding to Travis Barker
Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider

Amber Heard’s attorney is doing the best job for Johnny Depp: says insider
Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce

Amber Heard claims ‘Aquaman 2’ role was ‘cut down’ amid Johnny Depp divorce
BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

BTS’ V recalls feeling ‘confused’ about his identity: ‘I had to choose one or the other’

Latest

view all