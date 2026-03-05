Cardi B, Stefon Diggs split drama takes new turn after athlete's mom reacts

Stefon Diggs' mom reveals surprising reaction to Cardi B after split drama

Cardi B and Stefon Diggs might have broken up but the New England Patriots wide receiver’s mom Stephanie Diggs is still the rapper’s biggest fan.

The 66-year-old matriarch took to Instagram on Thursday, March 5, and shared her preparations to attend a show in Cardi’s ongoing Little Miss Drama Tour.

Stephanie noted that she was going out for an “epic night” at the concert in Texas, and later shared her outfit and pictures with a friend.

For her “British babe” look, she paired a white buttoned up top and a black tie, red plaid skirt and matching hat.

“Ready to party,” Stephanie wrote in the caption, adding, “Class is in session.”

Social media flooded with comments over Stephanie’s surprising support for the Bodak Yellow hitmaker after her breakup with her son.

“She knows her son fumbled real bad!” one X user wrote, while another added, “she don’t care about her son!!”

Cardi and Stefon allegedly broke up around the Super Bowl as fans noticed she left soon after her performance without watching him play.

Insiders later revealed that the athlete had brought out a different woman at the arena who was cheering on him and later left with him.

While Cardi hasn’t commented on the breakup, during a recent show she called him out but later denied launching any “personal” attacks.