Wednesday May 18 2022
Tom Cruise says ‘I make movies for the big screen'

Action hero Tom Cruise has refused to allow Top Gun sequel to debut on streaming, saying: ‘I make movies for the big screen’.

The dashing actor has confirmed that he never considered releasing Top Gun: Maverick to streaming first, despite Covid delaying the film’s intended release date.

Speaking on Wednesday at the Cannes Film Festival, Cruise was asked whether he had considered debuting the sequel on streaming platforms when the pandemic continued pushing back its release date.

“That was not going to happen ever,” Cruise said, according to Variety. “I make movies for the big screen.”

The new action movie – which sees Tom Cruise as the Navy’s top pilot, who must confront the ghosts of his past – is a sequel to the original 1986 movie, in which he also starred. The film is now scheduled to release in cinemas on 24 May.

