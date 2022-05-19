 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton attends Buckingham garden party on behalf of the Queen: See

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

File Footage


Kate Middleton, on May 18, stepped in for Queen Elizabeth at the second official garden party in the grounds of Buckingham Palace, reported the BBC.

According to reports, the Duchess of Cambridge was joined by some 8,000 guests at the party that included many charity representatives, as well as Prince Edward with wife Sophie Wessex, and Queen’s cousin Princess Alexandra.

Kate standing in for the Queen at the party came after it was announced earlier that the 96-year-old monarch would only be appearing at select royal engagements due to her increasing mobility issues.

Kate Middleton attends Buckingham garden party on behalf of the Queen: See

In pictures shared by several media outlets, Kate was seen in a striking all-pink outfit as she met with reps from various different charities, including the Foundling Museum director Caro Howell, who said the meeting was an ‘incredible honour’.

Howell also said: “The conversations were still present in her mind and it just shows you how much she genuinely does care. She (Kate) is remarkable.”

The Duchess of Cambridge also met with two guests from the Act Up! Newham theatre company, and told them they ‘looked beautiful’.

The event marked the first time in three years that members of the public were allowed to attend; previously, attendance was cut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'shot herself in the foot', will not go near William and Kate

Meghan Markle 'shot herself in the foot', will not go near William and Kate
Harry 'attraction' to 'freedom' of celebrity with roots still in UK is 'recipe for disaster'

Harry 'attraction' to 'freedom' of celebrity with roots still in UK is 'recipe for disaster'
Joe Alwyn on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s honorary doctorate: 'It's absolutely amazing'

Joe Alwyn on girlfriend Taylor Swift’s honorary doctorate: 'It's absolutely amazing'
Is Jennifer Aniston back with Brad Pitt? Source dishes out on rumours

Is Jennifer Aniston back with Brad Pitt? Source dishes out on rumours
Kate Middleton 'seemed like she didn’t have a care in the world' over William split

Kate Middleton 'seemed like she didn’t have a care in the world' over William split
Kelly Clarkson talks ‘teacher heroes’ amid homeschool struggles

Kelly Clarkson talks ‘teacher heroes’ amid homeschool struggles
Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly have reportedly broken up after 2 years of dating

Trevor Noah, Minka Kelly have reportedly broken up after 2 years of dating
Travis Scott pays gratitude to the Billboard Music Awards for his first TV comeback

Travis Scott pays gratitude to the Billboard Music Awards for his first TV comeback
Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of being ‘this awful thing’

Amber Heard accuses Johnny Depp of being ‘this awful thing’
Johnny Depp 'cut his own finger', confirms Amber Heard witness in court

Johnny Depp 'cut his own finger', confirms Amber Heard witness in court
Prince Andrew is wonderful father to Beatrice, Eugenie, says ex-wife Sarah Ferguson

Prince Andrew is wonderful father to Beatrice, Eugenie, says ex-wife Sarah Ferguson
Harry, Meghan to have own reality show on Netlfix: 'Keeping Up With the Sussexes!'

Harry, Meghan to have own reality show on Netlfix: 'Keeping Up With the Sussexes!'

Latest

view all