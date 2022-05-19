 
entertainment
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

Charlize Theron ‘hooking up’ with Halle Berry’s ex-Gabriel Aubry: Sources

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Charlize Theron is reportedly involved with model Gabriel Aubry, the ex of Halle Berry
Charlize Theron is reportedly involved with model Gabriel Aubry, the ex of Halle Berry

Hollywood starlet Charlize Theron is reportedly involved with model Gabriel Aubry, the ex of another Hollywood leading lady, Halle Berry, US Weekly has reported.

A source close to both Charlize and Gabriel told the outlet on May 18: “They’re very casual and enjoying each other.”

This comes about five years after Charlize, 46, and Gabriel, 45, were first linked together; at the time, Charlize had denied that they were romantically involved.

Despite ‘enjoying’ each other, the insider further clarified that their relationship is ‘nothing serious’.

As mentioned before, Charlize and Gabriel were first pictured together in 2017, after which the Bombshell actress set the record straight about their rumoured romance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I’ve never met him. I’ve met him for like three seconds,” Charlize had said, explaining that they only met in ‘passing’ because her children went to the same school as Gabriel and Halle’s daughter.

Charlize was last linked to actor Sean Penn, who she reportedly dated from 2013-2015. As for Gabriel and Halle, the former couple started dating in 2005 and were separated by 2010. 

