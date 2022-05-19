 
sports
Thursday May 19 2022
By
Web Desk

'Aise kerty hain': Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan's Twitter banter continues

By
Web Desk

Thursday May 19, 2022

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and all-rounder Shadab Khan. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi/76Shadabkhan
Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and all-rounder Shadab Khan. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi/76Shadabkhan

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan got into a conversation about whether the fast bowler has started modelling or not — and the banter has entered day two.

How did it all start?

Well, the pacer is in Britain where he is representing Middlesex in the English county championship. During his stay in the UK Shaheen has been uploading some stylish photographs, wherein he looks dapper.

Read more: Has Shaheen Shah Afridi started modelling?

In his latest picture, the pacer wore a faded black denim jacket paired with a black T-shirt and grey jeans, and to complete the look, he wore black shades and a wristwatch.

The picture caught the eye of Shadab.

Retweeting Afridi's picture, the all-rounder asked: "Modelling kab start ki (when did you start modelling)?"

At this, the lanky pacer said he was trying to learn from his brother, Shadab.

A day after Shaheen's comment, Khan showed him how a cricketer models. The all-rounder wore a camel coloured shalwar kameez accessorised with a wristwatch.

"Dekho aesay keray hein (This is how its done)," said Shadab

More From Sports:

Govt to replace PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, says PML-N leader

Govt to replace PCB Chairman Ramiz Raja, says PML-N leader
Virender Sehwag declares Shoaib Akhtar's bowling action 'illegal'

Virender Sehwag declares Shoaib Akhtar's bowling action 'illegal'
Has Shaheen Shah Afridi started modelling?

Has Shaheen Shah Afridi started modelling?
How did Shoaib Akhtar break 160kph barrier?

How did Shoaib Akhtar break 160kph barrier?
Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough

Shaheen Shah Afridi is Pakistan's future captain: Darren Gough
PCB considers options to play tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand

PCB considers options to play tri-nation T20 series in New Zealand

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara falls off mountain, suffers serious injuries

Pakistani mountaineer Ali Raza Sadpara falls off mountain, suffers serious injuries
PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources

PCB receives invitation from New Zealand Cricket to hold T20 tri-nation series: sources
Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League

Pakistan to invite Virat Kohli to play in Kashmir Premier League
Pak vs WI: PCB plans to schedule ODIs in evening due to heat: sources

Pak vs WI: PCB plans to schedule ODIs in evening due to heat: sources
Mountaineer Abdul Joshi raises Pakistani flag on Mount Everest

Mountaineer Abdul Joshi raises Pakistani flag on Mount Everest
After Kangchenjunga, Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif climbs fourth highest peak Lhotse

After Kangchenjunga, Pakistan's Shehroze Kashif climbs fourth highest peak Lhotse

Latest

view all