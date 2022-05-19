'Aise kerty hain': Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shadab Khan's Twitter banter continues

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (left) and all-rounder Shadab Khan. — Twitter/iShaheenAfridi/76Shadabkhan

Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi and all-rounder Shadab Khan got into a conversation about whether the fast bowler has started modelling or not — and the banter has entered day two.

How did it all start?

Well, the pacer is in Britain where he is representing Middlesex in the English county championship. During his stay in the UK Shaheen has been uploading some stylish photographs, wherein he looks dapper.

Read more: Has Shaheen Shah Afridi started modelling?

In his latest picture, the pacer wore a faded black denim jacket paired with a black T-shirt and grey jeans, and to complete the look, he wore black shades and a wristwatch.

The picture caught the eye of Shadab.

Retweeting Afridi's picture, the all-rounder asked: "Modelling kab start ki (when did you start modelling)?"

At this, the lanky pacer said he was trying to learn from his brother, Shadab.

A day after Shaheen's comment, Khan showed him how a cricketer models. The all-rounder wore a camel coloured shalwar kameez accessorised with a wristwatch.

"Dekho aesay keray hein (This is how its done)," said Shadab