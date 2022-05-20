 
Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards

Ed Sheeran and Shakira among winners at Ivor Awards

Rapper Dave, chart-topper Ed Sheeran and music star Shakira were among the winners at the Ivors in London on Thursday, the annual awards honouring songwriters and screen composers.

Dave beat the likes of singers Adele, Sheeran and Raye as well as band Coldplay to be crowned songwriter of the year while the Ivor Novello award for best album went to Laura Mvula's critically-acclaimed Pink Noise.

I'm just genuinely happy to be here amongst people I respect, Mvula told Reuters on the red carpet before the ceremony. These are the people that don't get shouts enough.

Shakira was recognised with the special international award at the event organised by the UK-based Ivors Academy.

There's so much talent out there and I'm glad that today there's so many platforms that new songwriters and new creators are taking advantage of, she told reporters.

When I started my career as a songwriter and as a producer and singer, it was harder because I had to knock every door and it was hard to make sure that people knew about your work and get exposure. But today, technology has facilitated that in so many ways, and...also it's more democratic....Reuters 

