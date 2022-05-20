 
Johnny Depp former business manager makes startling revelations

Hollywood star Johnny Depp’s former business manager Josh Mandel has made startling revelations saying that he had become ‘extremely concerned’ about actor’s financial situation in 2015.

Josh Mandel was asked about the financial circumstances of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, where he said there were "constant" conversations with Depp about curbing his spending, but it "never seemed to happen."

"There was no followup," he said.

"It became clear over time that there were issues with alcohol and drugs," he said. "And that translated into more erratic behaviour."

The AFP, quoted Mandel as saying Depp was spending $300,000 a month on full-time staff at one point and another $100,000 a month on a doctor and nurses employed to ensure his sobriety.

Mandel was fired by Depp in 2016 and subsequently sued by the actor. They settled the case in 2018.

Depp and Heard met in 2009 on the set of The Rum Diary and were married in February 2015. Their divorce was finalized two years later.

