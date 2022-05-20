 
Friday May 20 2022
Harry Styles reveals fans helped him find the Gucci ring he lost at Coachella

Friday May 20, 2022

Harry Styles thanked his fans for returning his beloved accessory that went missing during his second weekend of headlining the Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 22.

On May 19, while performing live on the Today Show, the Watermelon Sugar singer detailed the circumstances that the Gucci ring had eventually made its way back to him.

Last month, the As It Was crooner, 28, lost his Gucci lion head ring, worth of $350, when the ring slipped off his finger and into the crowd while he was headlining at Coachella.

A group of concert attendees claimed to have found the accessory and created a Twitter account by the name of @heresharrysring to help Styles reunite with his favorite accessory.

The social media account posted photos of fans reaching out to Styles and finally, on May 15, the account declared that the ring was back in the possession of the Night Changes singer.

Styles confirmed the news himself on Wednesday evening. Speaking to hosts Savannah Guthrie, Carson Daly, and Hoda Kotb, Styles explained how the reunion came to be.

"I think some of the fans kind of like got in touch with someone who found it on the field," he said, "and I got it back yesterday."

In a post, shared on his Instagram stories, Styles dropped a photo of the ring with a caption of "IT HATH RETURNED. THANK YOU."

Styles has been reunited with his ring just ahead of the release of his third studio album Harry's House which is slated to release today May 20.

