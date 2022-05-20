 
Friday May 20 2022
Elon Musk denies sexual harassment claims when he was dating Amber Heard

Friday May 20, 2022

Billionaire Elon Musk has rejected claims he had sexually harassed a flight attendant on a private jet in 2016, saying its ‘utterly untrue.’

The world’s wealthiest person took to Twitter to denounce the Business Insider report that Musk's SpaceX paid $250,000 in 2018 to settle a sexual harassment claim from an unnamed private jet flight attendant.

He tweeted, "I have a challenge to this liar who claims their friend saw me 'exposed.' She won’t be able to do so, because it never happened."

He further said: "The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech."

"And, for the record, those wild accusations are utterly untrue," Musk added in another tweet.

Elon Musk was dating actor Amber Heard at about the time he was said to have sexually harassed the flight attendant.

